Max George Shares Touching Tribute To ‘True Friend’ Tom Parker

Max George paid a touching tribute to bandmate Tom Parker. Picture: Alamy / Max George/Instagram

By Capital FM

Max George posted a sweet tribute to late friend and The Wanted co-star Tom Parker, five weeks after he died.

Tom Parker died in March aged 33 following a 17-month battle with an inoperable brain tumour and he was laid to rest last month in a beautiful funeral where The Wanted fans were also close by.

Over one month on from his tragic death, Tom’s bandmate Max George took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of them together, showing him with his arm around Tom.

Max sweetly captioned it: “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.”

Max George paid a sweet tribute to Tom Parker. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick had two children together. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

It comes after Tom’s wife Kelsey Hardwick, who he had two children with, appeared on Loose Women on Friday to talk about her husband’s final days.

She opened up about how she told their two-year-old daughter Aurelia about her dad, revealing: “I did say to her he wouldn’t be coming home from the hospice and on the Wednesday when he did die, I was leaving to go to the hospice and I just said to her, ‘I’ve got to go to make sure the angels take daddy. The angels are coming to collect him,’ which is a really horrible conversation.

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates laid him to rest at his funeral last month. Picture: Getty

"The next day I had to tell her her dad’s dead. This is the advice I got - to be honest. I said, ‘Dad’s dead and he’s not coming back.’ So she’s still trying to digest that."

Kelsey called Tom her ‘soulmate’ after they met and fell in love at 19 years old.

They married in 2018.

They also had a son, Bodhi, who was born in 2020.

