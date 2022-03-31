Exclusive

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

By Capital FM

The Wanted singer tragically passed away following his battle with brain cancer.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp shared a tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker after he passed away from brain cancer at the age of 33.

Tom has a special place in our hearts at Capital and had recently visited the studio with his bandmates in October, following their reunion.

Speaking about his diagnosis at the time, Tom poignantly shared he had learnt to "appreciate every day you get given, because none of us are guaranteed tomorrow."

Reminiscing on Tom as part of the Capital family, Roman, Siân & Sonny shared: "We loved playing The Wanted on Capital. They were a part of the Global family, in the office and our studios all the time - they performed at seven of our Jingle Bell and Summertime Balls."

Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

"Tom’s humour and Bolton accent was something the team at Capital loved to hear."

"We knew this day may be coming but anyone who knew Tom would have been willing it to be a long way away."

"This morning we’re thinking of Tom and his family - his bandmates Max, Siva, Nathan and Jay - and all of their fans like us."

