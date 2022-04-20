The Wanted Fans Line The Streets For Tom Parker’s Funeral

20 April 2022, 12:25 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 14:30

Tom Parker was laid to rest in South East London
Tom Parker was laid to rest in South East London. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Wanted fans lined the path to church on Wednesday morning for Tom Parker’s funeral following his tragic death on 30 March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick encouraged The Wanted fans to pay their respects this morning [20 April] to the late pop star after he died aged 33 from a brain tumour last month, and on the way to the church in Petts Wood, South East London, The Wanted fans came out in their droves to support each other as well as Tom’s friends and family.

Kelsey was joined at the private service by Tom’s The Wanted bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes, who acted as pallbearers.

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

One Direction star Liam Payne was also seen in attendance, paying his respects to fellow boyband icon Tom.

Photos from the morning show fans lined either side of the streets, bowing their heads as the horse-drawn carriage and hearse came down the road.

Tom Parker's funeral procession passed fans lining the streets
Tom Parker's funeral procession passed fans lining the streets. Picture: Alamy
Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were among the first to arrive
Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were among the first to arrive. Picture: Alamy
Liam Payne paid his respects at Tom Parker's funeral
Liam Payne paid his respects at Tom Parker's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Tom’s loved ones walked behind the procession, linking arms.

The hearse had a flower arrangement in the shape of a guitar and wreaths spelling out ‘brother’ and ‘daddy’.

A black and white photograph of Tom was also placed inside the carriage, beside handprints from his children Bodhi and Aurelia.

‘Hallelujah’ played outside the church as the family walked in, with Kelsey’s arrival met with an applause of support from The Wanted fans.

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were pallbearers
Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were pallbearers. Picture: Alamy
Tom Parker was able to join his bandmates for one last time on stage before he died
Tom Parker was able to join his bandmates for one last time on stage before he died. Picture: Getty
Tom Parker died in March after a battle with a brain tumour
Tom Parker died in March after a battle with a brain tumour. Picture: Alamy

Tom died after a two-year battle with an inoperable brain tumour. In his final weeks he was able to join his bandmates on a few of their reunion tour dates.

In the last few weeks Kelsey has been asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” which will be shared out to charities.

Well exceeding the £5,000 target, this has now received more than £59,000 in donations at the time of writing.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Netflix is releasing a LGBTQ+ teen drama

How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's Heartstopper?

TV & Film

The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

Red Table Talk is returning for another season

How To Watch 'Red Table Talk' In The UK

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up seven years ago after a long on-off relationship

When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for over a decade

Inside Taylor Swift And Drake's Decade-Long Friendship

Rylan Clark is in the running to host the return of Big Brother in 2023

Rylan Clark Favourite To Become Next Big Brother Host As Reality Show Returns

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star