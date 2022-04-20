The Wanted Fans Line The Streets For Tom Parker’s Funeral

Tom Parker was laid to rest in South East London. Picture: Alamy

The Wanted fans lined the path to church on Wednesday morning for Tom Parker’s funeral following his tragic death on 30 March.

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick encouraged The Wanted fans to pay their respects this morning [20 April] to the late pop star after he died aged 33 from a brain tumour last month, and on the way to the church in Petts Wood, South East London, The Wanted fans came out in their droves to support each other as well as Tom’s friends and family.

Kelsey was joined at the private service by Tom’s The Wanted bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes, who acted as pallbearers.

One Direction star Liam Payne was also seen in attendance, paying his respects to fellow boyband icon Tom.

Photos from the morning show fans lined either side of the streets, bowing their heads as the horse-drawn carriage and hearse came down the road.

Tom Parker's funeral procession passed fans lining the streets. Picture: Alamy

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were among the first to arrive. Picture: Alamy

Liam Payne paid his respects at Tom Parker's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Tom’s loved ones walked behind the procession, linking arms.

The hearse had a flower arrangement in the shape of a guitar and wreaths spelling out ‘brother’ and ‘daddy’.

A black and white photograph of Tom was also placed inside the carriage, beside handprints from his children Bodhi and Aurelia.

‘Hallelujah’ played outside the church as the family walked in, with Kelsey’s arrival met with an applause of support from The Wanted fans.

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates were pallbearers. Picture: Alamy

Tom Parker was able to join his bandmates for one last time on stage before he died. Picture: Getty

Tom Parker died in March after a battle with a brain tumour. Picture: Alamy

Tom died after a two-year battle with an inoperable brain tumour. In his final weeks he was able to join his bandmates on a few of their reunion tour dates.

In the last few weeks Kelsey has been asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” which will be shared out to charities.

Well exceeding the £5,000 target, this has now received more than £59,000 in donations at the time of writing.

