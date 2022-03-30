Tom Parker Dies Aged 33 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Tom Parker has died following his ongoing brain cancer battle. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The Wanted star Tom Parker has sadly died after his battle with brain cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Parker from The Wanted has sadly died aged 33 following his ongoing brain cancer battle.

It was announced today [30 March] that the singer - who had recently spent time in Spain receiving treatment - has unfortunately passed away.

The pop star was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in September 2020 after suffering a seizure.

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

He regularly shared health updates with fans on social media after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma two years ago.

Tom recently returned to the stage with his bandmates for The Wanted’s tour after missing the first few shows due to his treatment overseas.

Tom Parker recently joined The Wanted back on tour. Picture: The Wanted/Twitter

He spent his last days doing what he loved with the band alongside Damien Sanders, who managed their most recent tour.

Tom announced last week that he had been writing a tell-all memoir called ‘Hope’, which will be released in July.

“My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what,” he wrote alongside the announcement.

“It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”

Tom Parker shared two children with his wife Kelsey. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram

The singer shared two children with his wife Kelsey Hardwick; Aurelia, aged two, and one-year-old Bodhi.

Tom has a special place in our hearts at Capital, where he and his bandmates were once part of the family.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones during this time.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital