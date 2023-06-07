Matty Healy Gives A Cryptic Life Update To Fans Mid-Concert

Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift split. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Matty Healy seemingly referenced his Taylor Swift 'break-up' live-in-concert after fans asked if he was okay.

Fans are convinced that Matty Healy was talking about his 'break-up' with Taylor Swift during a cryptic speech during one of his latest concerts.

The internet was sent into a frenzy when the unlikely pair were first linked in early May, but after a month of dating, reports whirred that Taylor and Matty had split.

The 1975 frontman was filmed at a recent gig giving a talk between songs, he pointed towards some signs in the crowd and commented on how the fans' support is very "kind".

Matty addressed the audience: "My friend had some very, very beautiful signs that said, 'You are loved.'"

Matty Healy gave fans an update mid-concert. Picture: Getty

Matty continued to share gratitude for the gesture, he said: "That was very, very kind of you."

It then seemed he might reference the elephant in the room and mention the alleged break-up, but he said "I'm sure that's alluding to – ," before cutting himself off.

"As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c*** relentlessly," the musician said.

"I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys," Matty said gesturing towards the band, "And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don't need it, because I've got them."

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy 'dated' for a month. Picture: Getty

The 'Chocolate' singer didn't mention Taylor by name but many fans online believe he's alluding to the highly-publicised relationship.

TMZ shared the news of the split on June 5, revealing that the whirlwind romance was over, however, reports have since emerged stating the relationship was "not serious" between the two.

