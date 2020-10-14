Marvin Humes Baby: JLS Star Shares Adorable Video Of Son Blake Days After Wife Rochelle Gave Birth To Third Child

14 October 2020, 13:47

Marvin Humes' baby son, Blake, is settling right in.
Marvin Humes' baby son, Blake, is settling right in. Picture: instagram

Marvin Humes is loving life with his new baby son, Blake!

Marvin Humes has shared an adorable video of his baby son, Blake, days after his wife Rochelle gave birth to their third child.

The JLS star uploaded the black and white clip, which shows him winding the newborn, who looks just like him, alongside a black and white image of Rochelle and their daughter Valentina.

Rochelle Humes Baby Boy Name Meaning Revealed

Marvin and Rochelle Humes now have three children together.
Marvin and Rochelle Humes now have three children together. Picture: instagram

He captioned it: “Hands up if you’re loving life.”

Marvin announced the arrival of his first son in an adorable post which he captioned: “My son! My son!!!

“Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete.”

Celebrity pals including Capital’s Roman Kemp, Alesha Dixon and Olly Murs flooded the comments, with the latter writing: “Congratulations team Humes!! Wow the lil man is here and love the name!”

Mavin’s JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold added: “The prince has arrived.”

Joel Corry penned: “Aw massive congrats to you & the family bro buzzing for you!!”

Jonas Blue added: “Congratulations bro so beautiful.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Trick or treating isn't advised in 2020

Can You Go Trick Or Treating For Halloween In 2020?

Harry Styles's special friendship with Stevie Nicks

Inside Harry Styles & Fleetwood Mac Star Stevie Nicks's Incredible Friendship

Harry Styles

Harry Styles's BFF Stevie Nicks says he should get his own TV show

Harry Styles Is 'So Funny He Should Have His Own TV Show' Says BFF Stevie Nicks

Bobby Norris and Matt Snap have broke up. But what was the reason behind their split?

Bobby Noris & Matt Snape Split: Reason TOWIE Couple Broke Up Revealed

Will Shawn Mendes tour his fourth album in 2021?

Will Shawn Mendes Be Going On Tour In 2021?

A first edition Harry Potter book sold for £60,000

First Edition Harry Potter Book Sold For £60,000 At Auction

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search