Marvin Humes Baby: JLS Star Shares Adorable Video Of Son Blake Days After Wife Rochelle Gave Birth To Third Child

Marvin Humes' baby son, Blake, is settling right in. Picture: instagram

Marvin Humes is loving life with his new baby son, Blake!

Marvin Humes has shared an adorable video of his baby son, Blake, days after his wife Rochelle gave birth to their third child.

The JLS star uploaded the black and white clip, which shows him winding the newborn, who looks just like him, alongside a black and white image of Rochelle and their daughter Valentina.

Rochelle Humes Baby Boy Name Meaning Revealed

Marvin and Rochelle Humes now have three children together. Picture: instagram

He captioned it: “Hands up if you’re loving life.”

Marvin announced the arrival of his first son in an adorable post which he captioned: “My son! My son!!!

“Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete.”

Celebrity pals including Capital’s Roman Kemp, Alesha Dixon and Olly Murs flooded the comments, with the latter writing: “Congratulations team Humes!! Wow the lil man is here and love the name!”

Mavin’s JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold added: “The prince has arrived.”

Joel Corry penned: “Aw massive congrats to you & the family bro buzzing for you!!”

Jonas Blue added: “Congratulations bro so beautiful.”

