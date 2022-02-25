Maralee Nichols Explains Why Tristan Thompson Isn’t Listed On Their Baby's Birth Certificate

Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate. Picture: Alamy/@maraleenichols/Instagram

Tristan Thompson secretly welcomed his third baby with Maralee Nichols last year, however, the mother of his child didn’t list his name on the birth certificate.

Following weeks of rumours surrounding their secret relationship, Maralee Nichols welcomed her first baby with Tristan Thompson in December 2021 - his third child after his son with Jordan Craig and daughter with Khloe Kardashian.

In January, the NBA star was confirmed as the father of Maralee’s baby in a paternity test, which led him to release a public statement to his former fiancée Khloe, apologising for ‘the heartache and humiliation’.

Fitness model Maralee revealed her son’s name earlier this week, telling her Instagram followers the sweet meaning behind picking the name ‘Theo Thompson’.

Maralee Nichols didn't list Tristan Thompson's name as her son's father on the birth certificate. Picture: @maraleenichols/Instagram

Maralee said in a post: “Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.”

“I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children,” Maralee continued, “I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe.

“I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has a daughter with Khloe Kardashian and a son with Jordan Craig. Picture: Instagram

However, shortly after, it was revealed that Tristan’s name was not listed as the father on the birth certificate.

Explaining why, Maralee told Us Weekly: “Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Maralee gave birth to her son just days after news broke that she had filed a paternity suit against the basketball player following claims they had a sexual relationship in March 2021 while he was still in a relationship with Khloe.

