Maralee Nichols Explains Why Tristan Thompson Isn’t Listed On Their Baby's Birth Certificate

25 February 2022, 12:27 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 12:31

Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate
Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate. Picture: Alamy/@maraleenichols/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tristan Thompson secretly welcomed his third baby with Maralee Nichols last year, however, the mother of his child didn’t list his name on the birth certificate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following weeks of rumours surrounding their secret relationship, Maralee Nichols welcomed her first baby with Tristan Thompson in December 2021 - his third child after his son with Jordan Craig and daughter with Khloe Kardashian.

In January, the NBA star was confirmed as the father of Maralee’s baby in a paternity test, which led him to release a public statement to his former fiancée Khloe, apologising for ‘the heartache and humiliation’.

Fitness model Maralee revealed her son’s name earlier this week, telling her Instagram followers the sweet meaning behind picking the name ‘Theo Thompson’.

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting? Fan Theory Predicts They’re Having Another Baby Despite Split

Maralee Nichols didn't list Tristan Thompson's name as her son's father on the birth certificate
Maralee Nichols didn't list Tristan Thompson's name as her son's father on the birth certificate. Picture: @maraleenichols/Instagram

Maralee said in a post: “Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.”

“I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children,” Maralee continued, “I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe.

“I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share daughter True
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson has a daughter with Khloe Kardashian and a son with Jordan Craig
Tristan Thompson has a daughter with Khloe Kardashian and a son with Jordan Craig. Picture: Instagram

However, shortly after, it was revealed that Tristan’s name was not listed as the father on the birth certificate.

Explaining why, Maralee told Us Weekly: “Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Maralee gave birth to her son just days after news broke that she had filed a paternity suit against the basketball player following claims they had a sexual relationship in March 2021 while he was still in a relationship with Khloe.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?

Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app

The Real Reason Pete Davidson Quit Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Is Joshua Bassett's new song 'Doppelganger' about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Sings About Ex Olivia Rodrigo In New Song ‘Doppelgänger’ Lyrics

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night

Tom Holland And Zendaya Look So In Love During Their Whirlwind Trip To Italy

Kim Kardashian pushed forward with her divorce

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’
Exclusive
Joe Jonas spilled on Sophie Turner's birthday celebrations

WATCH: Joe Jonas Spills On Wife Sophie Turner’s Birthday Celebrations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star