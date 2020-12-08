Maisie Smith Left Stunned As Khloe Kardashian Leaves Comment About Her Legs On Instagram

Maisie Smith received a comment from Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: Maise Smith/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Maisie Smith has been left stunned after receiving a comment from Khloe Kardashian about her legs on Instagram.

Maisie Smith has amassed an army of followers on social media thanks to her impressive TikToks.

However, the Eastenders actress, who is currently starring on Strictly, was recently left stunned when she received a comment from Khloe Kardashian.

Maisie Smith admitted she's been 'very insecure' about her legs in the past. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie had shared a candid post about body confidence and expressed how she’s always been self conscious about her legs alongside a string of paparazzi photos.

It read: “Here lies a collection of photos taken at the exact same time, however, from different angles, under different lighting.

“The past few years I’ve been VERY insecure about my legs. I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me “cellulite is natural.. everyone has it..” I still hated them.

“It’s taken me a while but I’m starting to accept these aspects of myself that I’ve always seen as “flaws”. I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago n I was so so proud of myself. I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I’m still working on that.

“The reason I posted this was because I understand that it’s SO hard to love yourself and see your “flaws” as “qualities”. We ALL have things we want to change about ourselves.

“But I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities. BECAUSE YOU ARE FRIGGING BEAUTIFUL.

“And because self love is the best love.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then responded, saying: “You have the most beautiful legs!!!!! Envy worthy!!!

“I can not build my legs for the life of me! So I’m drooling over yours. You are gorgeous!!!!!!”

Maisie replied to the comment, super casually, writing: “Thanks chicken.”

This is the crossover we never knew we needed!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News