Madre Linda In 'You' Holds An Easter Egg About Series 3

The setting of You series 3 has a secret nod to the show's theme...

After the dramatic ending of You's series 2, Joe and Love relocate to Madre Linda, a suburb in Northern California.

The excellent schools and the fact it's (ironically) the safest neighbourhood in the area, makes it a perfect location for the couple to start afresh after all those murders.

Despite being described as a "soulless suburb" by Joe, the beautiful setting of Madre Linda has got fans asking whether it's possible to visit in real life...

You's setting has a nod to the show's theme. Picture: Netflix

Is Madre Linda a real place?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Much like the majority of all fictional TV towns, Madre Linda isn't actually a real place, but was inspired by real towns surrounding San Francisco.

While filming took place in LA, Southern California, it's thought that the name may have been inspired through the combination of Yorba Linda and Sierra Madre, two cities located in Northern California.

The name Madre Linda also roughly translates to "beautiful mother", which reflects the transition to motherhood for Love and the tension this forms within her and Joe's relationship.

Hello, you.



For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

Where will You series 4 take place?

In case you missed it, two days before the third series dropped, Netflix confirmed there will in fact be a fourth series of You.

While they haven't revealed any more details, including the plot or location, each series so far has had a new setting, and given the ending of You series 3, it looks like it'll be Paris!

Joe's murderous antics will be given a Parisian spin after he ditched LA life in pursuit of an (unlikely) more tame French beginning.

