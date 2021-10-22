QUIZ: Which You Season 3 Character Are You?

Find out which character you are from season 3 of Netflix's You! Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Take the ultimate Netflix fan test and find out which character you are from season 3 of You!

The third season of Netflix’s You recently dropped and if you’re anything like us, you’ll have already binge-watched all of the new episodes!

But just how invested are you in Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn?

You Series 3 Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Sherry

And how much have you learned from the characters in Madre Linda?

It’s time to take the ultimate You test and find out which season 3 character you are!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital