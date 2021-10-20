You Series 3 Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Sherry

By Capital FM

We stan Sherry in You season three, and if you don’t you obviously haven’t reached the end.

You series three introduced us to a bunch of new characters after Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) re-located to the suburban town of Madre Linda for the latest instalment of the Netflix series.

As well as befriending their next-door neighbours Natalie and her step-son Theo (Dylan Arnold), Love and Joe also bond with fellow parents Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle).

When viewers first meet Sherry, a self-promoting “mom-fluencer” who documents every aspect of her life on social media, she and her picture-perfect family have fans rolling their eyes.

Shalita Grant plays Sherry in You series 3. Picture: Netflix

Sherry is Madre Linda's 'mon-fluencer'. Picture: Netflix

But fast-forward to episode 10 of You season three and fans are pointing out Sherry was actually the smartest character the whole time.

* You season three spoilers ahead *

Given how she copes with being locked up by 'bestie' Love, we can only applaud her character development.

“Sherry was the smartest character in YOU S3. I stan. Have brunch with me and b**** about my shoes after queen!!” One fan tweeted after finishing the series.

“I can't believe how much I was rooting for her. The growth,” commented another.

Sherry eventually falls victim to Love and Joe's violent ways. Picture: Netflix

“The way she rose to the challenge in those last two eps i was like yes play these killers off of each other!!!!” Tweeted someone else.

One fan even demanded Sherry and Cary get a spin-off series of their own, tweeting: “So @netflix, hear me out. A Sherry & Cary prequel called #Us. Before the 6% body fat & back when she had big glasses. They are the couple I never knew I needed in my life.”

As fans who have finished the new series will know by now, Sherry and husband Cary fall victim to Joe and Love’s violent ways after overhearing Love confess to Natalie’s murder.

Love blurts out her secret during a time-out from the couples’ sex game after losing it over seeing Joe get intimate with Sherry and they’re seemingly left with no choice but to capture the couple, locking them in their trusty sound-proof vault in the bakery, leaving them with a gun.

Sherry and her husband eventually find themselves in Joe and Love's prison. Picture: Netflix

Sherry keeps calm, even helping Love write an admission letter for son Henry’s kindergarten as she tries to bribe her way to freedom.

Love decides not to kill the couple, instead promising to let one of them out if they kill the other with a gun.

The couple spend the coming days in a war of words, in which Cary accidentally shoots his wife’s ear off before Sherry shoots her husband in the leg after trying to ‘graze’ his skin.

When they eventually find the key and escape, they turn their traumatic experience into a Ted talk, advising other couples to also lock themselves in a box to have-out their relationship issues.

We have no choice but to stan.

