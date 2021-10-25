What Will Happen In 'You' Season 4?

What do you think will happen in season 4 of 'You'? Picture: Netflix

We all have our theories... but what direction will Penn Badgley's character take in You's fourth season?

If you've quickly burned through season three of You, then you may be curious about the next instalment of the series...

A day before the third season dropped on October 15th, it was announced that the Netflix mega-hit was getting renewed.

Now that fans have witnessed the twists and turns of the latest episodes, they're wondering what direction the show will take as Joe Goldberg further indulges in his dangerous habits.

Here's everything we know about season four's storyline... and of course spoilers are ahead!

What direction will 'You' take in season 4? Picture: Netflix

Season three saw Joe and Love Quinn-Goldberg wreak havoc on the suburban town of Madre Linda.

After 10 episodes of secrets, murder and gore; the finale saw Joe flee to Paris – is this the new setting for all of Season 4?

The psychological thriller originated from the book series of the same name, written by Caroline Kepnes.

The dark novels, You (2014), Hidden Bodies (2016) and You Love Me (2021) served as plot inspiration to the show – with the storylines deviating more from the books as the series has continued.

How will You pick up from season 3's finale? Picture: Netflix

Season three was the most experimental to date, as it explored new events that weren't included in Kepnes' works.

As the Netflix drama delves deeper into its own original storylines, we can't be certain how much the fourth season will draw from the novels.

However, if the show does take inspiration from the latest book – which was released in April of this year – then it may include the following storylines...

In You Love Me, Joe relocates once again, this time to a small town in Washington, he abandons Love and their son and his murderous ways even land him in prison...

Will season 4 of You follow the books? Picture: Netflix

The most recent finale cancels out several of the book's plot points as (spoilers!) Joe murders his wife Love, gives up their baby and then moves to Paris!

So it looks like we're in for an unexpected ride with the next season of You...

