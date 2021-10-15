You: The Books Behind The Hit Netflix Show

What books inspired Netflix's You? Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Here's everything you need to know about the book that came before the Netflix mega-hit, You.

You is finally back for its third season after nearly two years since that electric finale.

Everyone is eager to see how Joe, Love and baby Quinn-Goldberg are settling into suburbia after the second season rounded off in December 2019.

The hit Netflix-thriller was adapted from books of the same name – here's the lowdown on the literary inspiration behind You.

You season three arrived on Netflix on October 15th. Picture: Netflix

Caroline Kepnes is the original mind behind the suspenseful drama we've come to know, love and become unsettled by.

The thriller novel was published in 2014 to rave reviews, its overnight success led to two speedy follow-up books.

Kepnes released subsequent sequels Hidden Bodies and You Love Me in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

Caroline Kepnes with the cast of You. Picture: Getty

Season two was loosely based on the second book of the series whereas the third instalment of the television show is thought to take on its own direction.

It is unclear how much the You books will inform its Netflix counterpart with the latest batch of episodes as its source material was only released in April.

