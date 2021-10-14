What Time Is 'You' Season 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

When can you start watching You's third season? Picture: Netflix

Here's how you can start watching You the minute it's available to stream on Netflix.

The third season of You is nearly here!

Netflix's hit thriller show is just around the corner after nearly two years since that infamous cliffhanger in season two!

Eager to find out how Joe, Love and baby Quinn-Goldberg are settling into suburbia? Read on to find out the exact time you can start streaming the highly-anticipated show.

You season 3 is arriving on Netflix soon. Picture: Netflix

When is You season 3 coming out on Netflix?

You is set to make its big return on Friday, October 15th!

The last season premiered on the streaming platform way back in December 2019 – so fans have been waiting quite some time...

Season 3 of You will be uploaded at the same time all around the world. Picture: Netflix

What time can you start watching the third series of You?

Ten new episodes of the dark drama will be available to stream from 08:01 AM for UK viewers on October 15th.

The official release time on Netflix is 12:01 AM Pacific Time and 03:01AM Eastern Time for audiences in America.

New films and shows are typically released at midnight West Coast time in the States, which is eight hours behind us across the pond!

Season 3 follows Joe and Love as they move to surburbia. Picture: Netflix

So the latest batch of episodes from the suspenseful series will be uploaded at the same time all around the world – so you can get your creepy fill no matter where you are!

October 15th can't come around soon enough.

