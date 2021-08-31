How Did Netflix's 'You' Season 2 End?

Where did season 2 of 'You' leave off? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

The release date for the third season of 'You' has been announced – but what happened in the finale of the last episode? Here's a breakdown of season two to get you excited for the new drop!

The new season of Netflix's mega-hit, You, is right around the corner... so where did we last leave off with the murderous Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn?

The long-awaited third instalment of the series will arrive on the streaming platform on October 15th – until then let's remind ourselves of how the last episode from December 2019 ended.

Here's the lowdown on where season three of You will pick up...

Where did Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti's characters leave off in season 2. Picture: Netflix

What happened in the last season of You?

The finale of You season two saw Joe Goldberg meet his match...

The twist ending revealed that Love Quinn was less of a victim and had more in common with the murderous main character than fans first realised!

'Love, Actually', the finale episode, revealed that Love also had a history of killing those close to her. She dropped a massive truth bomb on Joe, confessing that she, in fact, killed his neighbour Delilah as well as her childhood au pair.

Joe, at first, seemed appalled by his infatuation's actions but after Love revealed that she was pregnant with his child he reduced his rage.

Joe Goldberg takes on fatherhood in season 3 of 'You'. Picture: Netflix

The last five minutes of the episode saw a time jump into the last trimester of Love's pregnancy, with the couple having moved into a suburban home complete with the cliché white picket fence.

As the seemingly perfect couple prepares for the arrival of their baby it becomes apparent that Joe is dissatisfied with his new familial lifestyle, with him soon setting his predatory sights on a new neighbour...

And that's the cliffhanger audiences have been suspended on for the last 20 months since the episode's air date!

What will season 3 of You be about?

Joe and Love start a seemingly perfect family in surburbia. Picture: Netflix

Season three is set to explore Joe and Love's relationship now that they are both in the know about their criminal and traumatic pasts.

The teaser trailers for the upcoming season focus on Joe's attitude towards fatherhood, with his iconic yet chilling monologue being directed at his unborn son.

Set the date for October 15th to see what happens next in Joe Goldberg's harrowing story...

