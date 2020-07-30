Madison Beer Shows Off Vocal Skills While Singing Along To Harry Styles ‘Adore You’ In Her Car

Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'. Picture: Instagram/PA

Madison Beer shared a video with fans of her jamming out in her car to Harry Styles’ bop ‘Adore You’ and fans are loving it.

Madison Beer has shown off her love for Harry Styles after sharing a video of her singing along to the One Direction star’s hit, ‘Adore You’.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer 21-year-old ‘Selfish’ songstress showed off her vocal skills while jamming out to the bop in her car.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: “The cutest of the cutest.”

“At least she has great taste in music,” added another.

Madison Beer's fans were so here for her singing along to Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

This isn’t the first time Madison has shared her love for Haz, after she recently covered a snippet of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on an Instagram Live.

Fans had praised the star for her singing skills with many asking her to post a full cover of the song.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Madison Beer singing Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles THAT'S THE TWEET.”

Madison Beer cantando “Watermelon Sugar”, de Harry Styles, durante sua mais recente live no Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kyvWv6scrp — Madison Beer Brasil (@madisonbeersbr) July 22, 2020

take a shot every time madison starts singing watermelon sugar... @madisonbeer post a cover already pic.twitter.com/IL4p409Zkl — ekin (@blamefools) July 23, 2020

“@madisonbeer post a cover already,” penned another.

It’s no surprise Madison has been belting out Harry’s tunes lately after it was One Direction’s 10-year anniversary last week, on July 23.

To mark the occasion, thousands of fans came together on social media to share their love for Harry, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, so we’re sure everyone had their music on repeat!

