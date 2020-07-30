Madison Beer Shows Off Vocal Skills While Singing Along To Harry Styles ‘Adore You’ In Her Car

30 July 2020, 13:32

Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'
Madison Beer's fans asked her to drop the full cover of Harry Styles' 'Adore You'. Picture: Instagram/PA

Madison Beer shared a video with fans of her jamming out in her car to Harry Styles’ bop ‘Adore You’ and fans are loving it.

Madison Beer has shown off her love for Harry Styles after sharing a video of her singing along to the One Direction star’s hit, ‘Adore You’.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer 21-year-old ‘Selfish’ songstress showed off her vocal skills while jamming out to the bop in her car.

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Shows Love For One Direction In Hilarious Singing Video

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: “The cutest of the cutest.”

“At least she has great taste in music,” added another.

Madison Beer's fans were so here for her singing along to Harry Styles
Madison Beer's fans were so here for her singing along to Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

This isn’t the first time Madison has shared her love for Haz, after she recently covered a snippet of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on an Instagram Live.

Fans had praised the star for her singing skills with many asking her to post a full cover of the song.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Madison Beer singing Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles THAT'S THE TWEET.”

“@madisonbeer post a cover already,” penned another.

It’s no surprise Madison has been belting out Harry’s tunes lately after it was One Direction’s 10-year anniversary last week, on July 23.

To mark the occasion, thousands of fans came together on social media to share their love for Harry, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, so we’re sure everyone had their music on repeat!

The Love Story challenge has fans dancing to a remix of Taylor Swift's huge 2008 single

How To Do The Taylor Swift ‘Love Story’ TikTok Challenge With The New Disco Lines Remix

Halsey and Cole Sprouse confused fans on Twitter

Cole Sprouse And Halsey's Hilarious Twitter Exchange Leaves Fans Thinking They're Related

I'm A Celebrity 2020 will mark the 20th anniversary of the show

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020 Will Return This Autumn, ITV Confirms

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan could be heading for Batwoman.

Is Vanessa Morgan Leaving Riverdale?

Celebrities are responding to the earthquake which hit LA in the early hours

Charlie Puth, Khloe Kardashian And Lil Nas X Among Celebs Sharing Fears After Earthquake Hits LA Area: ‘That Felt Bigger Than A 4.5’
How old were the cast of Twilight when they filmed the movie?

Twilight Ages: How Old Were Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson In The Movies?

Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

