The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Shows Love For One Direction In Hilarious Singing Video

The Kissing Booth fans praised Joey King for singing along to One Direction. Picture: PA/TikTok

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King is a One Direction fangirl just like the rest of us and Directioners have been praising the actress for singing along to the boys' music in a TikTok video.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King has revealed to fans that she’s a huge One Direction fan and honestly, we love to see it!

In a hilarious TikTok video the 20-year-old actress posted with her sister, Hunter King, they sang a number of hits in the clip titled, ‘Jo and Hunter karaoke part 2’.

All The Kissing Booth Stars’ TikTok Accounts Revealed

One of them, of course, was 1D’s ‘Best Song Ever’ and the way she danced along to the bop was so relatable!

Fans rushed to comment on the video about the Netflix star sharing their love for Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Joey King sang along to 1D. Picture: PA

TikTok users took to the comments to share their love for One Direction. Picture: TikTok

The Kissing Booth fans praised Joey King for singing 1D. Picture: TikTok

One wrote: “One Direction, hell yeahhh, but man I just wanna be friends with joey [sic].”

“YESSS ONE DIRECTION STANS [crown emoji] [heart emoji] [sic],” wrote another.”

“One direction and kissing booth 2 is all we need right now [sic],” added a third.

Joey’s co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2, even took to the comments giving his seal of approval, writing: “Yes.”

Unsurprisingly, the comment added to fans’ suspicions of the pair being more than friends, after many of them were convinced that the co-stars were dating.

Joey and Taylor have shared a number of flirty posts together, including TikToks, and we’re honestly so here for them hanging out together.

It’s safe to say, she could be Team Marco after all!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!