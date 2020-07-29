All The Kissing Booth Stars’ TikTok Accounts Revealed

Stars of The Kissing Booth have been sharing TikToks with fans. Picture: Getty/TikTok

The Kissing Booth stars post some seriously funny content on TikTok so we’ve gathered all of their accounts for you to scroll through, from Joey King to Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The Kissing Booth 2 has been a huge hit with fans after it dropped on Netflix, on July 24.

Following The Kissing Booth 3 being confirmed, fans are getting even more invested in the actors who star in the teen flick!

Not only do they give us some seriously iconic content on Instagram, but they also keep fans interested on TikTok.

So, what are The Kissing Booth star’s TikTok accounts? From Joey King to Taylor Zakhar Perez, we’ve got you covered…

Joey King - @joeyking

Joey King has a lot of followers on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Joey has shared some hilarious clips on TikTok, including a flirty video which sparked dating rumours between her and Taylor!

With only a few posts so far, she currently has just under 4million followers which is sure to go up with the more she posts!

Taylor Zakhar Perez - @taylorzakharperez

Taylor has been keeping fans entertained with some hilarious challenges on his feed.

He’s also shared a number of videos with his co-star and rumoured beau, Joey.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi doesn't have a TikTok account. Picture: Netflix

Jacob doesn’t appear to have TikTok, which isn’t that surprising considering how lowkey he is on social media.

He also rarely posts on Instagram, so fans really get to see the most of him on Netflix!

Joel Courtney

Unfortunately, it looks like Joel hasn’t jumped on the TikTok trend yet!

After Netflix’s account shared a clip of Joel doing The Kissing Booth’s arcade dance, Joey jokingly commented on it, writing: “Who is this guy?”

Netflix gave the funniest response, replying with: “Wow Joey, Joel isn’t even on here to defend himself [laughing emoji].”

That pretty much confirms he’s not joined the hype yet, but the dance was super impressive so here’s to hoping he signs up soon and posts more!

