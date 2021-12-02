Lucien Laviscount Cosies Up To Game Of Thrones Star Amid Jesy Nelson PDA Photos

2 December 2021, 13:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lucien Laviscount was spotted holding hands with Game Of Thrones actress Hannah John-Kamen just days after his date night with Jesy Nelson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucien Laviscount made headlines earlier this week when he was spotted cosying up to Jesy Nelson as they enjoyed a date night in Soho, London.

The stars sparked relationship rumours after they were seen getting close during a romantic rickshaw ride, followed by the pair heading to a club together.

Just days after the romance rumours began swirling, Lucien has been spotted hanging out with Game Of Thrones star, Hannah John-Kamen.

Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend History & Did He Date Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Lucien Laviscount was spotted holding hands with GOT star Hannah John-Kamen
Lucien Laviscount was spotted holding hands with GOT star Hannah John-Kamen. Picture: Getty
Lucien Laviscount and Hannah John-Kamen were seen at the Fashion Awards together
Lucien Laviscount and Hannah John-Kamen were seen at the Fashion Awards together. Picture: Getty

The Emily In Paris actor and the GOT star headed out of the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall together, where they were pictured holding hands.

In other snaps, the two TV stars appeared to be chatting away following their evening at the event.

This comes after Jesy was said to be ‘mortified’ about the snaps of her cosying up to Lucien, who was also rumoured to have briefly dated Jesy's former Little Mix bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock years ago.

Jesy Nelson is said to be 'mortified' about her PDA snaps with Lucien Laviscount
Jesy Nelson is said to be 'mortified' about her PDA snaps with Lucien Laviscount. Picture: Getty

An insider told this tabloid: “Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately.

Denying that the pair are romantically involved, they added: “She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light – but there is nothing more between them.

“Jesy insists herself and Lucien didn’t kiss even though they looked close in the pictures.”

