Luca Bish Hopes To Return To Day Job After Love Island

Luca Bish could be going back to life as a fishmonger. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram/ITV

By Capital FM

Despite his success on the dating series, Luca Bish is set to make a return to his fish-selling day job once Love Island has wrapped...

Luca Bish will reportedly go back to working as a fishmonger after his successful stint on the eighth season of Love Island.

The 23-year-old love hopeful has become a standout star as his relationship with Gemma Owen has firmly become a fan-favourite fixture of the ITV show.

Despite his long-standing stint in the iconic Majorcan villa, his sister has gone on the record saying that her bro is likely to return to his day job!

Claudia Bish revealed to the Star that "it wouldn't surprise me at all" if her Islander bro went back to his job selling fish in Brighton after his summer of love has come to a close.

Luca Bish's sister has revealed his career aspirations. Picture: ITV

"He didn't go on it with the view of anything other than it being a really fun experience," Claudia continued.

The proud sister – who has been running Luca's Instagram page since he jetted to Majorca – went on to dish the details on his career aspirations, saying to the publication: "Luca actually wanted to be a farmer growing up.

"My dad is in the fish trade, so I think naturally it was a career Luca gravitated towards and felt familiar with," the marketing guru explained.

Islanders are often met with a slew of lucrative deals upon exiting the villa, from club appearances to fashion ranges to sponsored Instagram posts, the reality stars can make a financial killing from their newfound fame.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been going strong since the early days of the show. Picture: ITV

Luca Bish has been a fan-favourite contestant of series eight. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Despite having stepped firmly into the limelight since appearing in the original line-up of Love Island's 2022 series, Luca's nearest think he will eventually make a return to the family trade of fishmongering.

The 23-year-old would join a long list of ex-Islanders who have gone back to their original careers after their appearances on their dating show.

Luca and Gemma are the ones to watch as their romance continues to heat up, the pair have been growing close since the first few days in the villa when he made it clear he only had eyes for her.

