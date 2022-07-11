Luca Bish Hopes To Return To Day Job After Love Island

11 July 2022, 12:45 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 13:18

Luca Bish could be going back to life as a fishmonger
Luca Bish could be going back to life as a fishmonger. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Despite his success on the dating series, Luca Bish is set to make a return to his fish-selling day job once Love Island has wrapped...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luca Bish will reportedly go back to working as a fishmonger after his successful stint on the eighth season of Love Island.

The 23-year-old love hopeful has become a standout star as his relationship with Gemma Owen has firmly become a fan-favourite fixture of the ITV show.

Despite his long-standing stint in the iconic Majorcan villa, his sister has gone on the record saying that her bro is likely to return to his day job!

When Is Movie Night On Love Island? Viewers Can’t Wait For Islanders To See What Really Happened During Casa Amor

Claudia Bish revealed to the Star that "it wouldn't surprise me at all" if her Islander bro went back to his job selling fish in Brighton after his summer of love has come to a close.

Luca Bish's sister has revealed his career aspirations
Luca Bish's sister has revealed his career aspirations. Picture: ITV

"He didn't go on it with the view of anything other than it being a really fun experience," Claudia continued.

The proud sister – who has been running Luca's Instagram page since he jetted to Majorca – went on to dish the details on his career aspirations, saying to the publication: "Luca actually wanted to be a farmer growing up.

"My dad is in the fish trade, so I think naturally it was a career Luca gravitated towards and felt familiar with," the marketing guru explained.

Islanders are often met with a slew of lucrative deals upon exiting the villa, from club appearances to fashion ranges to sponsored Instagram posts, the reality stars can make a financial killing from their newfound fame.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been going strong since the early days of the show
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have been going strong since the early days of the show. Picture: ITV
Luca Bish has been a fan-favourite contestant of series eight
Luca Bish has been a fan-favourite contestant of series eight. Picture: Luca Bish/Instagram

Despite having stepped firmly into the limelight since appearing in the original line-up of Love Island's 2022 series, Luca's nearest think he will eventually make a return to the family trade of fishmongering.

The 23-year-old would join a long list of ex-Islanders who have gone back to their original careers after their appearances on their dating show.

Luca and Gemma are the ones to watch as their romance continues to heat up, the pair have been growing close since the first few days in the villa when he made it clear he only had eyes for her.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi made her very first TikTok and fans are obsessed

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Just Became A TikTok Icon

Here's how much the Love Island villa costs...

Can You Rent The New Love Island Villa? Where Is It And What Does It Cost?

Love Island viewers are convinced there's a romance between Josh and Summer

Love Island Fans Are Convinced There’s A Secret Couple In The Villa

Adam Collard is returning to Love Island after four years

Love Island’s Adam Collard: The Lowdown On His Return From His Age To What Happened Last Time
Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

The 1975 are releasing music again...

The 1975 Are Back With 'Part Of The Band' & A New Album Is On The Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star