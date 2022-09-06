Luca Bish Is all Smiles In First Snap With Gemma's Dad Michael Owen

Luca went on a family day out with the Owen family. Picture: Getty/Luca Bish/Instagram

By Capital FM

Luca Bish has finally got a photo with Michael Owen after a family day out with his freshly-official girlfriend Gemma.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen's relationship has certainly been heating up since they left the Love Island villa, and now the fishmonger is getting more time in with her famous father.

After finally making their romance official, the boyfriend and girlfriend spent a family day out at the stables with Michael Owen.

Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Held Him Back From Pursuing Gemma Owen At The Start

International dressage rider Gemma has been showing her new beau her passion, taking him to see some horses over the weekend with her famous footballer dad.

The trio even posed for a sweet snap and they were all smiles during the bonding time!

Luca Bish finally has a photo with Michael Owen. Picture: Getty

The Love Island runners-up and the former striker visited Manor House Stables in Cheshire and wished everyone luck before the upcoming race.

Bish and the two Owens' smiled as they posed with the horses in a photo that was shared the stables' personal Instagram account.

They wrote: "Huge day for Manor House Stables tomorrow with BRAD THE BRIEF (Left) FLAMING RIB (Centre) & DUBAWI LEGEND (Right) all running @haydockparkracecourse in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

"@gemowen_1 & @lucabish popped in to wish them good luck," they capped off the post.

Luca and Michael were spotted in their first photo together. Picture: @manorhousestables/Instagram

Michael Owen has famously kept his cards close to his chest since his daughter appeared in the hit ITV2 dating show, but he has since given the Brighton lad his stamp of approval.

The Owen clan even invited Luca on their luxurious family holiday to Portugal not long after the couple returned home following their summer of love.

Looks like Luca is settling in nicely with Gemma's family!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital