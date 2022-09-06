Luca Bish Is all Smiles In First Snap With Gemma's Dad Michael Owen

6 September 2022, 16:34

Luca went on a family day out with the Owen family
Luca went on a family day out with the Owen family. Picture: Getty/Luca Bish/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Luca Bish has finally got a photo with Michael Owen after a family day out with his freshly-official girlfriend Gemma.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen's relationship has certainly been heating up since they left the Love Island villa, and now the fishmonger is getting more time in with her famous father.

After finally making their romance official, the boyfriend and girlfriend spent a family day out at the stables with Michael Owen.

Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Held Him Back From Pursuing Gemma Owen At The Start

International dressage rider Gemma has been showing her new beau her passion, taking him to see some horses over the weekend with her famous footballer dad.

The trio even posed for a sweet snap and they were all smiles during the bonding time!

Luca Bish finally has a photo with Michael Owen
Luca Bish finally has a photo with Michael Owen. Picture: Getty

The Love Island runners-up and the former striker visited Manor House Stables in Cheshire and wished everyone luck before the upcoming race.

Bish and the two Owens' smiled as they posed with the horses in a photo that was shared the stables' personal Instagram account.

They wrote: "Huge day for Manor House Stables tomorrow with BRAD THE BRIEF (Left) FLAMING RIB (Centre) & DUBAWI LEGEND (Right) all running @haydockparkracecourse in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

"@gemowen_1 & @lucabish popped in to wish them good luck," they capped off the post.

Luca and Michael were spotted in their first photo together
Luca and Michael were spotted in their first photo together. Picture: @manorhousestables/Instagram

Michael Owen has famously kept his cards close to his chest since his daughter appeared in the hit ITV2 dating show, but he has since given the Brighton lad his stamp of approval.

The Owen clan even invited Luca on their luxurious family holiday to Portugal not long after the couple returned home following their summer of love.

Looks like Luca is settling in nicely with Gemma's family!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons

Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour Until Further Notice Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner gave a hint about her son's name back in 2019

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced She ‘Leaked’ Her Baby Boy’s Name

Love Island's Ekin-Su said she'd love to take on the Eurovision competition

Ekin-Su Sets Her Sights On Eurovision After Winning Love Island

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Everything you need to know about the alleged Don't Worry, Darling feud between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

The Gigi and Leonardo rumours expalined

Are Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star