Love Island’s Zara Holland Leaves Boyfriend In Covid Facility In Barbados & Flees Island Following Court Appearance

Zara Holland appeared in court in Barbados earlier this week after she was charged for breaking covid laws. Picture: Zara Holland/Instagram

Love Island star Zara Holland has jetted out of Barbados, leaving her boyfriend behind in a Covid facility.

Zara Holland has fled Barbados and left her boyfriend, Elliott Love, in a Covid facility, days after she appeared in court for breaking coronavirus laws.

The former Miss England, who appeared on Series 2 of Love Island, was ordered to pay a £4,000 fine but avoided jail time.

Zara Holland, who roses to fame on Love Island, was ordered to pay a fine. Picture: Zara Holland/Instagram

She and her boyfriend were stopped at the airport on December 29 trying to board a flight to the UK after he had tested positive.

They had been told to quarantine in their hotel room until they could be taken to an isolation centre. However, they decided to attempt to flee the island and booked a flight home.

Zara later insisted in a statement that there had been a ‘massive mix up’ and apologised to the people of Barbados.

It read: It read: “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.

“I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

Her lawyer told the court she had made ‘a foolish error’ and insisted she had the utmost respect for the people of Barbados.

He added: "We accepted the decision of the court.

"Miss Holland wants to express her sincere apologies to the entire nation of Barbados. At this point we have no further comment."

