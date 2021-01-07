Love Island’s Zara Holland Avoids Jail Time But Is Ordered To Pay Fine After Breaking Covid Laws In Barbados

Zara Holland has been ordered to pay a £4,500 fine for breaking Covid laws. Picture: PA/ITV2

Love Island’s Zara Holland has avoided jail time after breaking Covid laws while holidaying in Barbados.

The 25-year-old, who appeared on Series 2 of the ITV2 dating show, was arrested at Grantley Adams International Airport as she attempted to flee the country with her boyfriend after he tested positive for Covid.

Zara Holland was arrested and charged in Barbados for breaking Covid laws, but has avoided jail. Picture: Zara Holland/Instagram

She appeared in court on Wednesday and her lawyer, Andrew Pilgrim, blamed her ‘lapse’ on a ‘foolish error’.

Although she escaped jail time, she was slapped with a £4,500 fine.

Speaking outside the court, Pilgrim told the press: "We accepted the decision of the court.

"Miss Holland wants to express her sincere apologies to the entire nation of Barbados.

"At this point we have no further comment."

Zara also released a statement, insisting there had been a ‘massive mix up’ and apologised to the people of Barbados.

It read: “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.

“I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

