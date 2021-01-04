Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

Zara Holland has been charged after breaking Covid laws in Barbados. Picture: Zara Holland/Instagram

Love Island’s Zara Holland is facing jail after being charged with breaking Covid laws in Barbados.

Love Island star Zara Holland has been charged with breaking coronavirus laws in Barbados and could face a year in jail, along with an £18,000 fine.

The former Miss England, who appeared on series two of the ITV dating show, was arrested at Grantley Adams International Airport as she attempted to flee the country with her boyfriend ofter he tested positive for Covid-19. She will appear in court on Wednesday.

Zara Holland is facing a year in jail for breaching Covid laws in Barbados. Picture: Zara Holland/Instagram

The reality star has now released a statement, claiming ‘there has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding’ and insisted she ‘would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation’.

It read: “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.

“I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

A petition has now been launched calling for her and her boyfriend to be jailed which has reached more than 1,000 people on Change.org.

It reads: “They broke the law, but also broke the trust of the wonderfully open, kind and welcoming people of Barbados.

“They acted with a level of selfishness and entitlement that beggars belief.

“They undermined the huge amount of work that had been done by the government and people of Barbados to suppress community transmission and the didn't just risk the livelihoods of Bajans, the risked their lives.”

