Love Island Fans All Noticed The Same Thing About Teddy's Winter Wonderland Outfit

20 December 2021, 13:01

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans have all pointed out the same thing about Teddy Soares’ trip to Winter Wonderland with Faye Winter.

Love Island star Teddy Soares’ latest Instagram post has left fans with some pressing questions!

The 26-year-old shared a post on social media of his cute date night to Winter Wonderland with his girlfriend Faye Winter over the weekend, and fans were all saying the same thing in the comments about his outfit.

As the couple cosied up with a huge dog teddy bear toy that the pair won at the festive event, people noticed that Teddy was wearing crocs and couldn’t wait to rush to the comments and ask some questions.

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

Love Island fans were all confused by Teddy wearing crocs at Winter Wonderland
Love Island fans were all confused by Teddy wearing crocs at Winter Wonderland. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Eagle-eyed fans were all saying the same thing in the comments of Teddy's post
Eagle-eyed fans were all saying the same thing in the comments of Teddy's post. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

One of Teddy’s followers wrote: “Crocs to winter wonderland?!?!?!? Is it not really muddy in places?”

“Loving the crocs,” simply added another.

A third went on to say: “I wanna know if your crocs fell off on any of the rides.”

Love Island's Teddy and Faye enjoyed a date night at Winter Wonderland
Love Island's Teddy and Faye enjoyed a date night at Winter Wonderland. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Faye and Teddy moved in together last month
Faye and Teddy moved in together last month. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

“Killing the fashion game as alway Ted, love the crocs,” added another.

It’s fair to say the Teddy’s fans are very eagle-eyed and don’t miss a thing!

We’re just glad to see that Teddy and Faye have been going from strength to strength since finishing in third place on Love Island this summer!

