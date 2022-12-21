Love Island’s Paige Thorne Reveals Why She Has Quit Drinking Alcohol

Love Island's Paige Thorne has decided to stay sober until she's in a better place. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne opened up about why she ditched alcohol amid her Love Island fame.

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has gotten candid about her decision to quit alcohol.

The 25-year-old paramedic found fame on the ITV2 dating show this year, where she coupled up with Jacques O’Neill before moving on with returning bombshell Adam Collard.

However, their relationship turned turbulent after leaving the villa, with the pair splitting after ‘cheating’ allegations following viral videos which saw Adam leaving McDonald’s restaurant with another girl.

Paige has now admitted that she has ‘not been in a good place’ recently and has decided to give up alcohol for the foreseeable.

Paige Thorne opened up about her mental health. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the I Wanna Dance With Somebody premiere, the Welsh reality star told this tabloid: “I’ve been struggling lately, really struggling with who I am and have not been in a good place.

“I’ve given up alcohol, it’s been three weeks now, because I’ve realised that I don’t like the person I become when I drink.”

“So until I’m in a safe and happy place I want to stop drinking,” she added.

This comes just weeks after Jacques admitted he still has feelings for Paige after they reconnected since leaving the villa.

Paige Thorne said she wants to quit drinking until she's in a 'safe and happy place'. Picture: Alamy

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split shortly after leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV2

He told OK!: “Whenever I see Paige I am going to speak to the girl. I’ve got nothing against her. She's a lovely girl and I'm always gonna care for her. It's as simple as that.

"Once you have feelings for someone it doesn't just go, you're always going to care for them no matter what, so that's how I see Paige right now."

Despite remaining good friends, Paige told Vicky Pattinson on her podcast The Secret To that she vows to stay single 'for a very, very long time' after having three failed relationships in a year.

