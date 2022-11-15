Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill Admits He Still Has Feelings For Ex Paige Thorne

Jacques admitted he still has feelings for Love Island ex Paige Thorne. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram/Paige Thorne

By Capital FM

Jacques O’Neill has spoken about where he stands with ex Paige Thorne after the pair split following their time on Love Island.

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill has admitted he still has feelings for his ex Paige Thorne after the pair recently reconnected.

The rugby star, 23, and Welsh paramedic Paige, 24, were spotted cosying up on a night out recently, leading fans to speculate if they had rekindled their romance.

Jacques has now spoken out about where they stand as he got candid about his feelings for her.

Speaking to OK! he said: “I have no bad blood about her at all and she has nothing against me whatever happened, happened it was on a show and it's been done.”

Jacques O'Neill admitted he still has feelings for Paige Thorne. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

Jacques O'Neill described Paige Thorne as a 'lovely girl'. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

He continued: “Whenever I see Paige I am going to speak to the girl. I’ve got nothing against her. She's a lovely girl and I'm always gonna care for her. It's as simple as that.

"Once you have feelings for someone it doesn't just go, you're always going to care for them no matter what, so that's how I see Paige right now."

Although he didn’t directly mention Paige’s recent split from Adam Collard, Jacques referenced how she had been ‘done over badly’ by someone.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split amid 'cheating' allegations. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Jacques and Paige were coupled up on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jacques went on: “She's getting a lot of hate and bad press, but if we've got each other to look out for each other why would we not, because we're actually good people. So it's just normal to be nice to each other.

"She's been done over badly by you know someone, so I'm going to have her back when she's been treated badly by a bloke like that."

Despite the pair looking cosy during their recent night out, Jacques insisted that they are currently just friends.

