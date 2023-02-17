Love Island 2023: Will A New Bombshell Come In For Shaq?

17 February 2023, 15:25

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans are hoping for a new bombshell to enter the villa for Shaq Muhammad after Tanya Manhenga coupled up with Casa Amor bombshell Martin Akinola.

Love Island’s latest Casa Amor re-coupling left Shaq Muhammad as the only single contestant in the villa after Tanya Manhenga decided to re-couple with bombshell Martin Akinola.

Fans were left heartbroken for Shaq as he stood alone by the fire pit after saying that he hoped ‘sleeping on the day beds’ during Casa Amor was ‘worth it’, before seeing Tanya walk in with Martin.

Love Island Host Maya Jama’s Being Praised For Making A Change To The Recouplings

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

The re-coupling came as a shock to viewers after Shaq and Tanya had dropped the L-bomb just days before Casa Amor.

Fans have since been wondering if another bombshell will be brought into the villa as a late addition to save Shaq from being the only single contestant.

Here’s what we know…

Love Island fans are hoping a bombshell could come in for Shaq
Love Island fans are hoping a bombshell could come in for Shaq. Picture: ITV2
Shaq is currently the only single contestant in Love Island
Shaq is currently the only single contestant in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Will a new Love Island bombshell enter the villa for Shaq?

Love Island fans rushed to Twitter following the aftermath of the Casa Amor re-coupling as many expressed their heartbreak for Shaq.

In the hopes that Shaq isn’t dumped from the villa due to being single, some have speculated if a new bombshell will be heading in just for him.

One fan tweeted: “I don't want Shaq to leave, they need to get a bombshell in for him.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Can we vote Tanya out & bring a last minute bombshell in for Shaq now please?” while a third said: “Bring a bombshell for shaq please.”

Love Island fans were left in shock after Tanya re-coupled with Martin
Love Island fans were left in shock after Tanya re-coupled with Martin. Picture: ITV2

This wouldn’t be the first time this has happened after the infamous and possibly most intense Casa Amor re-coupling of all time in 2019, which saw Amber Gill stay loyal to Michael Griffiths after he had chosen to re-couple with Joanna Chimonides.

A late-addition bombshell in the form of Greg O’Shea later joined the villa and coupled up with Amber and they later went on to win the series.

It’s yet to be revealed if another bombshell will be coming in for Shaq, but we’ll keep this page updated with more info!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

