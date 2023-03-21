Love Island’s Kai And Sanam Reunite With The Real Kim After He Mistook Casa Amor Bombshell For Old Friend

Love Island's Kai finally reunited with the real Kim after Casa Amor blunder. Picture: ITV2

Kai Fagan yelling “Kim” across the villa is living in everyone’s heads rent-free since the hilarious Love Island moment.

Weeks before Love Island’s Kai Fagan won the show with Sanam Harrinanan, he went viral for a pretty hilarious moment in Casa Amor.

If you missed the TV gold moment, we’ve got you covered on the recap.

So, when the boys were left alone in the villa as Casa Amor season began, six new bombshells entered the main villa, and one of the girls caught Kai’s eye for a different reason.

Mistaking bombshell Lydia for a girl he’s been friends with for years from back home, Kai hilariously shouted “Kim!” across the villa at a very confused Lydia, only to realise it wasn’t her.

kai confidently yelling “kim” at the girl still kills me 😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/G9pr6NJHL2 — maddie’ (@03683m) March 13, 2023

The moment had viewers in stitches, with hundreds of fans rushing to Twitter directly afterwards to share an array of memes about it - and it has gone down as one of the most memorable moments this season.

To top it off, it turns out he has now introduced Sanam to the real Kim after Kai’s old pal attended their welcome home party.

In a clip that was shared on Kai's Instagram Story, he and Sanam can be seen talking to the camera as Kai jokingly asked her: "Wait Sanam, guess who it is?", to which Sanam jokingly replied: "Oh, who is it?"

Love Island's Kai was convinced Lydia was a girl he knew called Kim. Picture: ITV2

Bombshell Lydia was mistaken for Kai's friend Kim in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Kai then said: "It's KIM!" and panned the camera to Kim,” before she and Sanam embraced in a sweet hug.

Fans have since re-shared the clip on TikTok and many now see the resemblance Kim has to Lydia.

“I can really see why he thought it was Kim,” penned one fan while another added: “Thought that was Lydia, no wonder he was shouting Kim.”

