Love Island’s Faye Winter Responds To Rumours She’s Dating Toby Aromolaran

Love Island's Faye has addressed the rumours that she's involved with Toby. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Toby Aromolaran sparked romance rumours after they were spotted enjoying dinner together.

Love Island’s Faye Winter has addressed rumours that she’s dating co-star Toby Aromolaran.

The reality stars, who both appeared on the show in 2021, were spotted hanging out as they enjoyed dinner together and went on to star as guests on Love Island’s spinoff Aftersun show earlier this month, fuelling the rumours.

However, Faye has now put those rumours to bed, saying that they’re best pals after becoming friends on the show.

Faye Winter has shut down rumours she's dating Toby Aromolaran. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

In a chat with this tabloid, Faye said: “They know me [her ex-Islanders] and Toby are amazing friends - I'm so grateful to come out of the show with the amazing friends that I have made.

"These people saw my whole journey and they love me for me and to come out of the show with the friends that I have, there was a lot of judgement on me but I've always said, unless you are my friend and you want to cast that judgement on me, then I'm not going to listen. They know my heart and I'm just very grateful for them."

Talking about whether sparks would fly with Toby, Faye cleared up any romance speculation, adding that it would be doubly weird as Toby was also friends with her ex-boyfriend and former islander Teddy Soares.

Love Island's Faye insisted she and Toby are best pals. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye and Teddy split 18 months after Love Island. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

"Absolutely not,” said Faye, “That would just be weird. It's so hard because as soon as guys and girls are friends, it's like...you've got to remember Toby was mind and Teddy's friend.”

"There would never be anything more than that - I'm just very grateful for him,” she added.

Faye confirmed in February this year that she and Teddy had ended their relationship after 18 months together.

Meanwhile, Toby split from his islander girlfriend Chloe Burrows in October last year, just over a year after reaching the finals together on Love Island.

