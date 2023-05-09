Love Island’s Faye Winter Shares Reason Behind Teddy Soares Split

9 May 2023

Love Island's Faye opened up about her split from Teddy
Love Island's Faye opened up about her split from Teddy. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter got candid about why she and Teddy Soares broke up earlier this year.

Love Island’s Faye Winter has opened up about the reason behind her split from Teddy Soares.

The Love Island 2021 finalists were together for a year and a half before calling quits in February, and Faye has now explained what led to their breakup.

After keeping quiet about their split in recent months, Faye has now told MailOnline that ultimately they were just ‘in different places’.

She said: “It's been very obvious, especially over the last few months, we just wanted different things. We were just in different places.”

Faye continued: “And you know, relationships... they're hard, you know, they're hard things to maintain. People go through breakups every single day. People go through heartbreak every single day.

“It's just part of life and it's a really difficult situation to go through. I'm not ready. I don't know if I will ever be ready to disclose what fully happened between us because that is between me and Teddy.

“But we just wanted really different things and, yeah, I think that's become... you know, I wanted to continue doing my work with charity and my Guide Dogs work. And it's just one of those things, unfortunately, and it is sad. It will always be sad and he'll always hold a very special place in my heart.”

The former reality star then added: “But we've just got to keep moving and it's difficult because everybody wants to know, but at the same time we've got to respect our own privacy and also respect each other’s.”

Faye first confirmed their split with a statement posted on her Instagram Stories in February, saying at the time: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful.”

The former couple were first plagued with split rumours at the start of the year amid reports claiming that Teddy had revealed the end of their romance to his castmates while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in October last year.

Teddy appeared to later deny this as he told fans: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false. I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

