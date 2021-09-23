Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Reveal Their Secret Villa Conversation

23 September 2021, 10:47

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares shared their super romantic villa conversation with Love Island fans and explained why it never aired.

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares made the finals in series 7, coming in third place.

Despite their turbulent relationship in the villa, the pair became fan-favourites and they’ve gone from strength to strength as fans have watched their romance blossom now they’re back home.

The pair even hopped on Instagram Live together on Wednesday evening to give fans all the relationship updates and ended up sharing a super romantic story.

When asked who dropped the L-bomb first, Faye explained that they actually exchanged the L-word in the villa!

Love Island's Faye and Teddy revealed who said the L-word first
Love Island's Faye and Teddy revealed who said the L-word first. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye and Teddy said they loved each other in private in Love Island
Faye and Teddy said they loved each other in private in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Faye said: “I actually said that I love Teddy first - we said it in the villa.”

Teddy went on to say: “We actually did but nobody knows this,” before they explained the other Islanders and viewers didn’t witness the sweet moment as it happened during a private conversation in the food storage cupboard!

Faye then went on to say that it happened during the family episode, continuing: “Nobody knows because it was after our families came in.

“I was super worried about meeting his brothers after everything that had happened, I was worried about him meeting my family and then we met and we got on so well."

Faye explained why her secret conversation with Teddy didn't air
Faye explained why her secret conversation with Teddy didn't air. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“And then we went into the larder and I was like ‘I actually really love you’”, before joking that her beau didn’t say it back.

“Yes I did,” Teddy replied, “I smiled, I was taken back."

Fans couldn’t get over the adorable moment, with one even taking to Twitter to say: “Enjoyed Faye and Teddy's the live stream. The fact they said I love you in the Villa in the larder so it could be private.”

“Love them sm omg [sic],” tweeted another.

