Love Island’s Faye And Teddy Quit Instagram Following Racist Abuse

18 March 2022, 13:28

Love Island's Teddy and Faye were forced to quit Instagram amid receiving racist abuse
Love Island's Teddy and Faye were forced to quit Instagram amid receiving racist abuse. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were forced to take a break from social media after receiving racist comments from trolls online.

Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares revealed they were forced to temporarily quit Instagram after receiving vile racist abuse from trolls.

The couple, who met during the 2021 series of the ITV2 dating show and have since gained over two million Instagram followers between them, decided to take a break from social media as a result of the abuse they received.

26-year-old Teddy recently opened up about his social media break during an episode of Vicky Pattinson’s The Secret To… podcast, where he got candid on the vile comments he and his girlfriend received.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were forced to temporarily quit Instagram
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares were forced to temporarily quit Instagram. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

He said: “She [Faye] gets quite a lot of racism thrown at her for being with me.”

Explaining where it all began, he continued: “And I was experiencing the same thing, over a kind of Q&A I think, but not to go into too much detail there, it was just something that I’ve never really expected to have any kind of trolling at all. Any kind of trolling.

"It’s just there. You delete it, but you’ve got so much coming your way and I think any kind of hate, any kind of jealousy, any kind of toxicity in the world is just nasty.

"I like to keep it positive, I love to keep good energy, always."

Teddy Soares revealed he and Faye Winter were receiving racist abuse online
Teddy Soares revealed he and Faye Winter were receiving racist abuse online. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares met during Love Island 2021
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares met during Love Island 2021. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Going on to say why he and Faye decided to quit Instagram for a while and have a social media detox, Teddy added: “So when I saw it, it was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’

"I just came off Instagram, Faye did the same, and we just went to Devon.

"We just kind of spent three or four days out of social media and I was on the phone to my family, speaking to my family a lot more around that time as well, and kind of going back into our own personal bubble and almost reminding ourselves who we are."

