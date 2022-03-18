Love Island Star Wants To Ditch Reality TV For A Career In Politics

An ex-Islander is changing careers. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

A season five contestant has revealed that they're branching into politics after finding fame on Love Island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island has made way for a long list of stars to make it as influencers over the years – and now, one former contestant is turning to politics!

Season five's Amy Hart has spoken out about using their platform to carve out a career in politics to 'help people change their life'.

Love Island Hints At New International All Stars Show

The 29-year-old ex-Islander shot to fame back in 2019 when she signed on to the hit ITV dating show, she has since made a name for herself in television, appearing in the likes of Celebs Go Dating and Hey Tracey.

Amy was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard throughout the fifth season before choosing to walk away from the show after they ended their relationship.

Amy Hart wants to make a difference in politics. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Amy spoke to the tabloids about her new career venture: "I think I could be a relatable MP – something a lot of them are not. I think integrity and compassion is missing in politics and I can bring that."

The reality star continued: "I think I could be a relatable MP – something a lot of them are not. I think integrity and compassion is missing in politics and I can bring that."

Hart went on to talk about how she hoped to champion for change with the new career move, saying: “I would love to help people change their life and to make things better for people rather than doing it for what I could gain out of it.

Amy Hart appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

She revealed her plans for a career change. Picture: ITV

"I think a lot of people do it for personal gain sadly," she told the publication.

She revealed that she hopes to get younger audiences interested in the world of politics: “Many of my friends don’t vote as they think politics doesn’t concern them. I would love to educate people that it really does concern them.”

The 29-year-old even shared her ambitions to one day write a book for her demographic, saying: “I’d love to write a book about politics for the Love Island generation."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital