Love Island Hints At New International All Stars Show

15 March 2022, 11:32

Could Love Island be going global?
Could Love Island be going global? Picture: ITV/Laura Whitmore/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans believe that producers could be working on an international version of the show as ITV trademark a new name.

Love Island has sparked speculation that the long-rumoured 'All Stars' edition of the hit dating show could be in the works.

The ITV reality series has spawned countless seasons in other countries, such as in the USA, Australia, Denmark, South Africa and France – to name a few!

Love Island 2022 Contestants To Hand Over Social Media Passwords In New Screening Process

Now, rumours are flying that Love Island could be getting a whole new spin-off show that sees previous contestants from all over the globe go head to head in an international competition for love.

Theories began to swirl once news broke that ITV had trademarked the title 'Love Island World'.

Love Island began in the UK in 2015
Love Island began in the UK in 2015. Picture: ITV

The dating series has branched off into 21 instalments in different countries after beginning in the UK back in 2015, which was inspired by the original 2005 series, Celebrity Love Island.

An 'All Stars' version of the show is thought to see ex-Islanders, who are once again single, return to the show for a second chance at love in the villa.

With over 20 franchises with countless seasons spanning over multiple years, there is a whopping amount of contestants who could potentially partake in an international show – just think of the drama!

Laura Whitmore is the host of the UK edition of the show
Laura Whitmore is the host of the UK edition of the show. Picture: ITV

The tabloids report that producers trademarked the global Love Island name in February, which will allow the use of the title in filming, advertising and marketing.

However, ITV hasn't confirmed the rumours, when contacted for comment they revealed that the new name was trademarked for a YouTube channel that would be home to iconic clips from all their series globally.

One thing is for certain, Love Island is back for its eighth UK season this summer as producers are currently on the search for a new cohort of singles.

