Love Island 2022 Contestants To Hand Over Social Media Passwords In New Screening Process

7 March 2022, 13:33

Love Island bosses have a new stricter screening process in an effort to avoid contestant backlash
Love Island bosses have a new stricter screening process in an effort to avoid contestant backlash. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island bosses are set to become more strict over their screening process this year.

Love Island bosses are said to be cracking down on this year’s upcoming contestants in a stricter screening process.

Candidates for the 2022 series must hand over their social media passwords, according to this tabloid, in order to avoid potential scandals.

Hopefuls for the popular summer dating show will reportedly have their accounts thoroughly checked by a third party company called socialmediacheck.com, who will spend 24 hours investigating the contestant’s past posts and will flag any concerning messages or posts.

Love Island Couple Jess Shears And Dom Lever Expecting Second Baby

Love Island's new screening process will reportedly require contestants to hand over social media logins
Love Island's new screening process will reportedly require contestants to hand over social media logins. Picture: ITV

Since a third party is set to conduct the investigation, it has been suggested that this means hopefuls will be required to hand over their login details to complete the checks.

Past contestants’ scandals have led to this stricter addition to the screening process as bosses are said to be looking to avoid similar scenarios.

A source said: “They’ve been left embarrassed in the past so this new check will flag up any issues and ensure they don’t put any wrong’uns on national TV.”

Love Island bosses have put the new screening process in place to avoid scandals
Love Island bosses have put the new screening process in place to avoid scandals. Picture: ITV
Love Island is set to return in a few months
Love Island is set to return in a few months. Picture: ITV

According to an explainer video, the third party company reveals: “Our machine learning tools look for swearing and profanity, adult images, hate speech and violent images, toxic language, negative sentiment.”

In addition to this, show bosses are also said to be asking applicants to complete mental health tests.

Love Island is set to return this summer for series nine.

