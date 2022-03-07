Love Island Couple Jess Shears And Dom Lever Expecting Second Baby

7 March 2022, 11:00

Jessica Shears is pregnant with her second baby with Love Island beau Dom Lever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2017 couple Jessica Shears, 28, and Dom Lever, 31, are expecting their second baby, two and a half years after welcoming their first child, a little boy whose name they’ve never revealed.

Announcing the news with a sweet video clip on Instagram Stories, the couple showed Jess’ pregnancy test and a baby scan of the little one, alongside the caption: “Our family is growing.”

Siannise Fudge Addresses Split From Luke Trotman And Her 'New Boyfriend

Their son is clearly delighted by the news, kissing his mum’s baby bump and patting her stomach in the sweet clip as they sit in front of a mirror together joined by one of their beloved dogs.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever met on Love Island 2017
Jessica Shears and Dom Lever met on Love Island 2017. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram
Jessica Shears showed off her blossoming baby bump
Jessica Shears showed off her blossoming baby bump. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram
Jess Shears has been showing off her blossoming bump
Jess Shears has been showing off her blossoming bump. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram

The expectant parents also revealed their second baby is a little boy, and that Jess is due to give birth in June.

Jess later posted some photos of her baby bump, including an adorable picture of herself holding Presley. She wrote in the caption: “Another one to love. Baby boy no.2 due in June.”

The following morning the model shared another snap of her blossoming stomach, writing on Instagram: “Morning baby. Can’t believe how quick this pregnancy is going compared to my first.”

Jess and Dom on Love Island 2017
Jess and Dom on Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV
Dom Lever and Jessica Shears got engaged three months after Love Island
Dom Lever and Jessica Shears got engaged three months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Jess and Dom married in October 2018, one year after first meeting in the Love Island villa. They got engaged just three months after they met on the show.

The couple now live in a beautiful house in Devon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is a big Kravitz fan

Taylor Swift Raves Over Zoe Kravitz's Performance In 'The Batman'

Is Aitch in a relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Is Aitch Dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg?

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Kim Kardashian wore a caution tape-esque look

Kim Kardashian Shares Behind The Scenes Look Into How She Was Taped Into Balenciaga Catsuit
A new Harry Styles single and music video are reportedly dropping in a few weeks

Harry Styles Finally Set To Drop New Music This Month As Fans Gear Up For HS3

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg appear to have confirmed their rumoured relationship

Aitch And Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Seemingly Confirm Relationship After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star