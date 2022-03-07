Love Island Couple Jess Shears And Dom Lever Expecting Second Baby

Jessica Shears is pregnant with her second baby with Love Island beau Dom Lever.

Love Island 2017 couple Jessica Shears, 28, and Dom Lever, 31, are expecting their second baby, two and a half years after welcoming their first child, a little boy whose name they’ve never revealed.

Announcing the news with a sweet video clip on Instagram Stories, the couple showed Jess’ pregnancy test and a baby scan of the little one, alongside the caption: “Our family is growing.”

Their son is clearly delighted by the news, kissing his mum’s baby bump and patting her stomach in the sweet clip as they sit in front of a mirror together joined by one of their beloved dogs.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever met on Love Island 2017. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram

Jessica Shears showed off her blossoming baby bump. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram

Jess Shears has been showing off her blossoming bump. Picture: Jessica Shears/Instagram

The expectant parents also revealed their second baby is a little boy, and that Jess is due to give birth in June.

Jess later posted some photos of her baby bump, including an adorable picture of herself holding Presley. She wrote in the caption: “Another one to love. Baby boy no.2 due in June.”

The following morning the model shared another snap of her blossoming stomach, writing on Instagram: “Morning baby. Can’t believe how quick this pregnancy is going compared to my first.”

Jess and Dom on Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV

Dom Lever and Jessica Shears got engaged three months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Jess and Dom married in October 2018, one year after first meeting in the Love Island villa. They got engaged just three months after they met on the show.

The couple now live in a beautiful house in Devon.

