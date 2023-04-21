Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Reveals She And Ex Toby Aromolaran Almost Appeared On This Year’s Series

Loev Island's Chloe and Toby apparently almost returned for this year's series. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Chloe Burrows admitted that she and her ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran apparently almost re-appeared on this year’s Love Island.

Love Island 2021 contestants Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were fan favourites on the show back in series 7 - so much so that they apparently were asked to appear in this year’s series!

According to Chloe, she and Toby - who split in October last year - were asked to appear as Casa Amor contestants in a surprise comeback.

The former contestant joined YouTube stars The Fellas and revealed: “They asked me and Toby to go on this one, the Casa Amor one, but it was unpaid."

Love island stars Chloe, Toby, Liam and Millie come together for YouTube clip

Chloe Burrows revealed she and Toby Aromolaran also appeared on this year's Love Island. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

“Because you have to enter as a contestant," she added, "that’s the way it’s fair because everyone is on the same level.”

In a clip that has now been edited out of the video which was shared this week, Chloe said of the contestants’ salaries on the show: “It's a game show, so it's like, £375 a week.”

This comes amid news that an international all-stars spinoff is set to air later this year.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran split in October last year after a year of dating. Picture: Alamy

Chloe and Toby were finalists on Love Island series 7. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

American broadcaster Peacock confirmed the first spinoff show will premiere after the fifth season of Love Island USA wraps.

The series will see returning islanders from past UK, US and Australian versions of the show as they’re set to score a second chance at love while taking on an array of team and couple challenges.

It’s unclear which contestants are set to make an appearance in the spinoff, but fans are hopeful they’ll see some of their faves return.

