Molly-Mae Hague’s Sister Zoe Speaks Out After Love Island Star Offered To Pay Her Salary After Quitting Job

Zoe Hague revealed she turned down Molly-Mae's offer to pay her a monthly salary after quitting the army. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram/YouTube

Zoe Hague revealed that her sister Molly-Mae offered to pay her a monthly wage after she left her job in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

Molly-Mae Hague’s older sister Zoe has revealed that the former Love Island star has offered to pay her a salary after she left her job in the Royal Army Medical Corps earlier this month.

Zoe, 26, has been following in the footsteps of her younger sister, 23, after getting into the world of social media influencing, but has now admitted that it’s not for her.

Hopping on YouTube to address her future plans, Zoe began by saying: “My last day in the army was the 6th of April so my pay finished on the 6th of April.

“I had a secure income and now that’s stopped and I won’t lie, it’s hit me that it’s stopped.”

Molly-Mae offered to pay her sister Zoe a monthly salary. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

She continued: “YouTube, Instagram, that is my current and only earner at the minute. Molly's offered so many things to me. She's offered me to help with Filter; she's said she'll pay me a monthly wage, but I can't. It's not me. I need to be out and about doing something."

Zoe went on to say that she’s 'very lucky' that Molly is 'always offering to get me things', adding that she’s 'super super grateful for [it]', but is now considering a career in the fire service or close protection sector.

She explained: “I’m going to look into some courses and I’m probably going to spend the next month or so figuring out what I want to do."

Zoe Hague worked in the Royal Army Medical Corps up until earlier this month. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

“I am very lucky that while I think about what I want to do I do have this as a bit of an earner as well,” she added.

This comes after it was reported earlier this year that Zoe had signed a five-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing, with sources saying at the time the sisters could 'earn millions' from a collaboration.

Molly-Mae has been a long-standing brand ambassador following her appearance in Love Island in 2019 and has since become the UK and EU creative director for PLT.

