Love Island International Spin-Off Series Confirmed As New Game Show With Returning Contestants

19 April 2023, 10:09

An international Love Island spinoff has been confirmed by American broadcaster Peacock
An international Love Island spinoff has been confirmed by American broadcaster Peacock. Picture: ITV2
Love Island Games is set to bring together former contestants from the UK, US and Australian versions of the show.

Love Island is set to get a brand-new international spinoff show titled Love Island Games.

The new series will see returning islanders from past UK, US and Australian versions of the show as they’re set to score a second chance at love.

American broadcaster Peacock confirmed the first Love Island spinoff will premiere after the fifth season of Love Island USA wraps.

However, there is no word of when UK fans will be able to enjoy the new show just yet.

Love Island Games will see former UK, USA and Australian contestants return for a second chance at love
Love Island Games will see former UK, USA and Australian contestants return for a second chance at love. Picture: ITV2

The former contestants will be in for a big twist as they're set to be faced with both team and couple challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, and dramatic recouplings.

A TV insider told this tabloid: “As Love Island UK is shown in the US - just like the American and Australian version are shown here on ITVX - almost all the Islanders are known to all audiences.

“There's hundreds to choose from."

It's not known which Love Island contestants have signed up for Love Island's spinoff just yet
It's not known which Love Island contestants have signed up for Love Island's spinoff just yet. Picture: ITV2
Kai and Sanam won winter Love Island 2023
Kai and Sanam won winter Love Island 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

It’s not known just yet which Love Island faves have signed up for the show, but we won’t have to wait too long as season 5 of Love Island USA is set to air this summer, meaning the spinoff will be broadcast soon after.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to tabloids that the summer version of Love Island UK is set to air on June 5, which will see Maya Jama return to her hosting duties as she introduces brand-new islanders looking for love in Mallorca.

Winter Love Island 2023 wrapped just last month, which saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan become the winners and scoop the 50K prize.

