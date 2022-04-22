Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Hits Back At Trolls Over Unrecognisable Appearance

By Capital FM

Anton Danyluk from Love Island has slammed comments about his appearance, hitting back at cosmetic work rumours.

Love Island star Anton Danyluk has hit back at trolls after receiving an array of comments about his ‘unrecognisable’ appearance.

The fitness star first soared to fame on the ITV2 dating show back in 2019 but has bulked up since thanks to his new fitness transformation.

The 27-year-old works as an online fitness coach and is the owner of a gym in Dubai now, where he helps clients reach their fitness goals and shares videos about exercise and nutrition tips.

However, he has now addressed the comments he’s been receiving about his weight gain, admitting he’s happy after putting on 3 stone and slammed rumours that he’s had cosmetic work done.

Anton Danyluk hit back at trolls over comments about his weight-gain. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

Anton Danyluk said he has gained 20kilos as part of his fitness goals. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

Anton’s changing physique had fans questioning if he’s had facial fillers also - which he has previously denied before.

In a new video uploaded to his Instagram, Anton said: “Let's address the elephant in the room. I've been getting a lot of negative comments recently.

"Yes, I've put on weight. 20 kilos in fact but I know what my end goal is.

"People in life are always going to be negative. But you should never let that affect your goals and your dreams.”

Anton Danyluk appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

Anton Danyluk before Love Island in 2018. Picture: @anton_danyluk/Instagram

"If you believe in something, go after it no matter what anyone says to you,” Anton added, “It is your life, it's your journey. Do what makes you happy."

Anton went on to say in the caption: “It would have been very easy for me to have stop posting everyday when I consistently get negative comments but I don’t, why?

“Because All they negative comments are worth it for one good comment, for one person I can help or influence to make a better decision. I will never let people opinions stop me from reaching my goals & you shouldn’t either.”

His video was met with a lot of praise from fans who branded him an ‘inspiration’, telling him to ‘ignore the haters’.

