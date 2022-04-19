Siannise Fudge Forced To Address Pregnancy Rumour After ‘Bump’ Photo

19 April 2022

Siannise Fudge denied rumours she's pregnant
Siannise Fudge denied rumours she's pregnant. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Siannise Fudge has responded after claims circulated she was pregnant.

Love Island 2020 star Siannise Fudge has hit back after sparking speculation she was pregnant over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Siannise shut down the claims she’s expecting after a photo showed her friend holding her hand to the reality star’s stomach during a brunch event in Bristol.

The 27-year-old looked stunning at the bash, wearing an open black blouse to display her toned figure.

Siannise Fudge's friend held her hand to her stomach
Siannise Fudge's friend held her hand to her stomach. Picture: Instagram

The following day Siannise took to Instagram Stories to confirm she’s not expecting, saying it’s her sister who’s pregnant.

“Just to confirm I am NOT pregnant,” she wrote. “It’s my sister that is pregnant. I mean it’s a bit obvious I’m not pregnant isn’t it.”

Siannise has been posting about her newly single life in recent weeks after her split from villa beau Luke Trotman at the end of lat year.

Siannise Fudge is currently single
Siannise Fudge is currently single. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge split at the end of 2021
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge split at the end of 2021. Picture: Getty

The former couple met on the winter version of Love Island which took place in South Africa in February 2020 – the first series to be hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Siannise and Luke left the show in second place, after Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were voted the winning pair.

The exes have never directly spoken out on their breakup, but Siannise confirmed last month she was single following a short relationship with model Chris Beviere.

