Love Island Star Anton Danyluk Is Unrecognisable In New Fitness Videos

Anton Danyluk has carved out a fitness career. Picture: Anton Danyluk/Instagram

By Capital FM

Anton Danyluk looks worlds away from his Love Island days as he takes on a new regime in the gym.

Anton Danyluk has stepped back into the limelight as a fitness coach, leaving fans shocked by his new look.

The former Love Island star has seemingly bulked up in recent months after first shooting to fame on the reality TV show over two years ago.

Anton shared a video on Instagram this week on how to stay motivated, and in the comments fans wondered if he’s had facial fillers too – something he recently denied.

Anton Danyluk has opened a gym in Dubai. Picture: Anton Danyluk/Instagram

In another video about his diet advice, fans were left shocked at his transformation.

“What’s happened to your face?” One person commented.

“Omg he looks so different! Still love,” replied another.

“He’s got some size,” replied a third, pointing out how Anton has bulked up.

He even replied to one fan asking about his recent appearance, commenting: "Mate it's 5.30 in the morning. I'm posing and just done an hour cardio. Sorry if I look a bit tired."

Anton Danyluk has transformed his appearance in recent months. Picture: Anton Danyluk/Instagram

Anton Danyluk was on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

In the clip he told his followers to ‘set short term realistic goals’, ‘monitor progress’, and ‘hold yourself accountable’.

These days Anton is an online coach and owner of a gym in Dubai, which he describes as a ‘fitness nightclub’.

As he carves out a fitness career with his platform, Anton has also launched a book and an app.

