Love Island 2023 Couple Jessie Wynter And Will Young Could Be Engaged

Love Island's Jessie and Will spark engagement rumours. Picture: Will Young/Instagram

Will Young and Jessie Wynter were the shock couple of Love Island 2023 but things could just have got very serious between the two.

Love Island 2023, the winter series, produced plenty of couples from Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, to winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan, but one pair who may have reached a whole new milestone is Jessie Wynter and Will Young.

Just missing out on the final in the South African version of the show, Will and Jess left the famous dating show on ITV with the odds against them as one lived in Australia and the other in the UK.

However, it seems the couple may have just taken a very serious leap in their relationship and got engaged.

Sharing a picture of Jess on his Instagram stories, fans spotted a very happy Jess with a ring on her wedding finger.

Jessie Wynter and Will Young have almost been together for one year after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Holding her hand to her chest, the picture was left un-captioned, leaving us just hanging with the potentially very exciting news.

This also isn't the first time Will and Jess have spoken about getting engaged as it looks like this next step is on both of their minds.

Speaking during a radio interview in Australia, Will joked: "I've actually proposed loads. She just keeps taking it as a joke!"

Jessie explained: "He keeps tricking me! He plans all these romantic dates. You should have seen what we done in the Maldives, it was so romantic and he got down on one knee but no ring though!"

Will Young and Jessie Wynter could be the first couple to get engaged from this year of Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Jessie and Will are soon celebrating their one year anniversary after meeting in January 2023 on Love Island.

Will entered as part of the original cast and Jessie arrived later as an Aussie bombshell.

