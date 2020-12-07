Louis Tomlinson Reveals Inspiration Behind His Upcoming Second Album

Louis Tomlinson's second album will be a follow up to 'Walls'. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson has been opening up about the inspiration behind his upcoming second album.

Louis Tomlinson is already working on his second solo album, less than one-year after putting out his debut, ‘Walls’. (We Stan a hardworking King!)

The One Direction star, who had to postpone his world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the break in his schedule has given him more time to ‘really get into what I want to say’.

Louis Tomlinson's second album is coming! Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Opening up in an interview with the Telegraph, he said: “I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives.

“And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like.”

He said fans can expect his second record to sound more along the lines of ‘Kill My Mind,’ adding: “There’s a certain energy in that song, in its delivery, in its attitude, that I want to recreate.

“People are struggling at the moment, so I want to create a raucous, exciting atmosphere in my live show, not a somber, thoughtful one.”

Opening up about who has inspired his new record, he said he’s spent a lot of time in lockdown listening to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

He said: “I grew up on their album 'By the Way'. And during lockdown I've been knee deep in their stuff.

“I’ve watched every documentary, every video. And I find their lead guitarist John Frusciante just fascinating.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll get to hear some new material at his upcoming live stream show?!

Louis recently announced he’s ‘getting my band and crew together to put on a special show’ on December 12.

Confirming the details on Instagram, he said: “So excited to announce that I'm getting my band and crew together to put on a special show for you all that will be live streamed on December 12. The show will support 5 important causes very close to my heart.”

Tickets are on sale now!

