Louis Tomlinson Fans Are Trying To Solve The Mystery Of His Tour Bus’ One Direction Sticker

We can't get over the wholesome One Direction sticker on Louis Tomlinson's tour bus
Picture: Getty/Twitter
Can we all agree the One Direction sticker on Louis Tomlinson’s tour bus is making us too emotional for words?

Louis Tomlinson seems to be having the time of his life while on tour thanks to his dedicated fans.

The singer, of course, rose to fame on the X Factor after getting grouped with his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik - and even though fans are loving his solo career, the 1D memory indeed lives on.

A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

The ‘Walls’ singer is no stranger to singing a 1D song or two as part of his tour setlist (which, BTW, is the most nostalgic thing ever!).

So, fans’ latest discovery of his tour moments is unsurprisingly sending Directioners everywhere into meltdown.

Louis Tomlinson fans are living for the One Direction sticker on the back of his tour bus
Louis Tomlinson fans are living for the One Direction sticker on the back of his tour bus. Picture: Getty

Louis has been spotted waving to fans from the inside of his tour bus in recent weeks, and after gigs, people have even taken a closer look at his tour bus, which has a little tribute to the legendary boyband in the form of a sticker!

Yep, that’s right - a sticker of the former fivesome all hugging has made it to the back of Louis’ tour bus!

It’s unclear how it exactly got there and if it was a present from a fan or an addition to the tour bus by Louis himself.

But it’s making fans extremely emotional nonetheless.

The One Direction tribute on Louis Tomlinson's tour bus is sending fans wild
The One Direction tribute on Louis Tomlinson's tour bus is sending fans wild. Picture: Getty

It first went viral with a fan sharing a picture on Twitter, writing: “Heh? Guys WHO did this? Btw this is Louis' tour bus….”

“Plot twist it was Louis,” theorised one fan, while another said what we were all thinking: “Whoever did it, it was mean 'cause we are sobbing.”

“To the person who did this, I love you,” added another, before more people went on to point out that they had their very own version of the same sticker.

At this point, the mystery remains unsolved, but as long as we get to see the 1D love, we’re fine with that!

