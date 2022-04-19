Louis Tomlinson Reacting To Fans' Signs On Tour Is Everything

Louis Tomlinson has the most wholesome reaction to fans' signs on tour. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Capital FM

There’s nothing we love more than a Louis Tomlinson interaction with his fans!

I think we can all agree that Louis Tomlinson being besties with his fans is one of everyone’s favourite qualities about him!

So, it’s only right we acknowledge just how wholesome his onstage interactions are with his fans as he’s been embarking on his ‘Walls’ world tour.

The former One Direction star has been bringing his 10/10 energy to each and every show and had fans singing along to his incredible setlist.

But, of course, it wouldn’t be a Louis concert without some hilarious and adorable moments between the singer and his fans.

Louis Tomlinson is currently on his 'Walls' world tour. Picture: Getty

Concert-goers have been sharing some of the very best interactions between Louis and his fans on Twitter, and we can’t stop scrolling tbh.

A lot of recent shows saw Louis reacting to fans’ signs, and we can’t get over how wholesome they are!

During Louis’ show in Antwerp, Belgium, one fan shared a sign that referenced a 2012 tweet of his, where he told fans: “Little unknown fact I’m 1/16 Belgian.”

Louis Tomlinson was overwhelmed after spotting a sign in the crowd that said “ Your 1/6 Belgian part makes us proud” at his concert in #LTWTAntwerp #LTWT pic.twitter.com/qxuSlo8Ue3 — Louis Tomlinson Fan signs (@LTWTneonsigns) April 18, 2022

Louis Tomlinson responded with “Very fucking funny ” to the fan project of the signs saying “ Don't let it break your arm ” and then ended up singing the same at #LTWTAntwerp 😭 #LTWT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1MzRXVZ4E — Louis Tomlinson Fan signs (@LTWTneonsigns) April 17, 2022

Louis giggling, showing his arm and smiling at the fan project, and saying “Very fucking funny Antwerp” in a sassy way might be my new fav video pic.twitter.com/KqI2eEEXYs — Agathe 🍋 CHANGES HALFWAY HOME 🥕 (@kmmwkindness) April 16, 2022

It’s no surprise that fans were able to do their research and find the tweet after someone took a sign to the show which read: “Your 1/6 Belgian part makes us proud,” to which Louis gave a huge thumbs up while beaming.

Louis, whose arm was in a sling, also reacted to some fans poking fun at his injury after fans began singing ‘don’t let it break your arm’ while he sang ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’.

Showing his arm to the crowd, Louis can be seen laughing it off as he says into the mic: “Very f**king funny Antwerp” in the sassiest way - and we love it!

