Louis Tomlinson Reacting To Fans' Signs On Tour Is Everything

19 April 2022, 16:29

Louis Tomlinson has the most wholesome reaction to fans' signs on tour
Louis Tomlinson has the most wholesome reaction to fans' signs on tour. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

There’s nothing we love more than a Louis Tomlinson interaction with his fans!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I think we can all agree that Louis Tomlinson being besties with his fans is one of everyone’s favourite qualities about him!

So, it’s only right we acknowledge just how wholesome his onstage interactions are with his fans as he’s been embarking on his ‘Walls’ world tour.

Louis Tomlinson Tells Fans That Walls 2 Is Coming

The former One Direction star has been bringing his 10/10 energy to each and every show and had fans singing along to his incredible setlist.

But, of course, it wouldn’t be a Louis concert without some hilarious and adorable moments between the singer and his fans.

Louis Tomlinson is currently on his 'Walls' world tour
Louis Tomlinson is currently on his 'Walls' world tour. Picture: Getty

Concert-goers have been sharing some of the very best interactions between Louis and his fans on Twitter, and we can’t stop scrolling tbh.

A lot of recent shows saw Louis reacting to fans’ signs, and we can’t get over how wholesome they are!

During Louis’ show in Antwerp, Belgium, one fan shared a sign that referenced a 2012 tweet of his, where he told fans: “Little unknown fact I’m 1/16 Belgian.”

It’s no surprise that fans were able to do their research and find the tweet after someone took a sign to the show which read: “Your 1/6 Belgian part makes us proud,” to which Louis gave a huge thumbs up while beaming.

Louis, whose arm was in a sling, also reacted to some fans poking fun at his injury after fans began singing ‘don’t let it break your arm’ while he sang ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’.

Showing his arm to the crowd, Louis can be seen laughing it off as he says into the mic: “Very f**king funny Antwerp” in the sassiest way - and we love it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Kim Kardashian has been accused of another Photoshop fail - this time about a photo of Pete Davidson

Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Pete Davidson’s Nose And Jawline In New Pictures?

Siannise Fudge denied rumours she's pregnant

Siannise Fudge Forced To Address Pregnancy Rumour After ‘Bump’ Photo

Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture of her baby boy weeks after announcing she's changed his name

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Baby Boy As Fans Await Son’s Name Change Reveal

Drake and Taylor Swift have fans convinced a collaboration is coming on '1989'

So, What Are Taylor Swift And Drake Trying To Tell Us Here?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star