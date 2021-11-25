Louis Tomlinson Tells Fans That Walls 2 Is Coming

25 November 2021, 17:30

What do we already know about Louis Tomlinson's next album?
What do we already know about Louis Tomlinson's next album? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has begun teasing his second studio album, following the success of 'Walls'! Here's everything we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson has broken ground on his second studio album, to follow his 2020 solo debut 'Walls'!

The One Direction alumn has taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming sophomore record to his fans, and it's safe to say we're all excited!

One Direction’s Former Drummer Wants To Collaborate With Louis Tomlinson

The 29-year-old star has been quietly slaving away in the studio but has given fans some intel on his new musical material.

Louie Tomlinson shares info on his next album
Louie Tomlinson shares info on his next album. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

On November 24 the 'Just Hold On' singer tweeted out an update to his 35.9 million followers, fans have been eagerly awaiting another project from the star since his debut record landed in January of 2020.

He wrote: "Working hard on the next album! Enjoying taking the time."

Louis also sent out a sweet message to his adoring fans, writing: "Hope everyone is doing good!"

Louis has been spending lots of time in the recording studio
Louis has been spending lots of time in the recording studio. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Tomlinson stand instantly flooded the comments with excitement over the possibility of new tracks!

One fan posted: "I can not wait!!"

Another tweeted: "I have done zero work since reading this tweet."

He's also been teasing many trips to the studio over on his Instagram page as he hones in on the sound for his long-awaited follow-up album.

Louis Tomlinson has been working on his next album since last year
Louis Tomlinson has been working on his next album since last year. Picture: Getty

He began teasing the project – that fans have dubbed 'Walls 2' – last year, sharing information on his writing process on the 'Gram.

Louis captioned a studio post on Instagram: "Feels so good to be back with the boys getting ready. Can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on."

We can't wait either, Tommo!

