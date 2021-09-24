One Direction’s Former Drummer Wants To Collaborate With Louis Tomlinson

24 September 2021, 15:25

One Direction's drummer said he'd love to work with Louis Tomlinson
One Direction's drummer said he'd love to work with Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Alamy/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Josh Devine, who was famously One Direction’s drummer, has talked about the possibility of working with Louis Tomlinson as a solo artist.

The One Direction boys have gone on to have extremely successful solo careers since announcing their hiatus in 2016 - and their drummer thinks so too!

Josh Devine, who was part of 1D’s live band, was asked about the possibility of working with Louis Tomlinson as a solo artist and he seems to be on board.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked: “Will you ever consider working with Louis as a solo artist? We miss you! X [sic].”

Josh responded: “100%! He’s a great dude.”

Josh Devine said he'd love to collaborate with Louis Tomlinson
Josh Devine said he'd love to collaborate with Louis Tomlinson. Picture: @joshdevinedrums/Instagram

“Love his music too!”, he added.

It goes without saying that Directioners were thrilled about the prospect of the pair linking up to make some new music, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

“Omg yes please I would love if that happens please [sic],” penned one eager fan.

“Do it DO IT DO IT, LOUIS, PLEASE,” pleaded another.

Josh Devine was a drummer in One Direction's band for all their tours
Josh Devine was a drummer in One Direction's band for all their tours. Picture: @joshdevinedrums/Twitter
1D's former drummer was asked about working with Louis Tomlinson
1D's former drummer was asked about working with Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Alamy

A third was quick to add that any former 1D link-up would be an exciting prospect, adding: “Would love for this to happen - actually would love to see any of the 1D musicians with any the guys.”

Josh drummed for all four of One Direction’s world tours, so we can assume he knows Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik pretty well!

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for a future collab!

