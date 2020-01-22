Louis Tomlinson Adds Noel Gallagher Songwriting Credit To New Single ‘Walls’

Louis Tomlinson is a big fan of Noel Gallagher's band Oasis. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson has added Noel Gallagher as a songwriter on his new single ‘Walls’.

Louis Tomlinson has dropped his brand new single ‘Walls’ and, interestingly, Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has been credited as a ‘lyricist and composer’ on the track.

The One Direction star admitted to a fan on Twitter that he was ‘surprised’ when Noel approved it.

The fan’s tweet read: “out of noel gallagher’s 138 writing credits from oasis and his high flying birds band there’s only 3 others, 2 songs where he performs background vocals so walls is the only song he’s approved to be released with similar chords to oasis and not been directly involved in himself.”

Louis replied, saying: “I was surprised when he approved it. Massive respect.”

The ‘Two of Us’ singer lifted parts of three songs, ’Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ and the vocal melody of the chorus sounds noticeably like ‘Acquiesce’.

Louis is gearing up to release his debut album and has previously admitted the creative process took him a little longer than it took his bandmates - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - as he needed time to understand ‘where [he] sits musically’ in today’s pop music scene.

He told Complete Music Update: “There was definitely a process of understanding where I sit musically. I have my own tastes and, to a certain extent, they are fighting against the musical tide.

“When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse. Times change, obviously. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to.

“Sure, I could make those sort of songs, but they wouldn’t feel like me. The puzzle was how to please both myself and the fans”.

After the record has dropped, he is heading out on a huge World Tour.

Louis will kick off the tour in Barcelona before stopping off in other European cities such as Berlin and Paris. In the UK, he will play London, Glasgow, Manchester and his native city, Doncaster. He will then head to Dubai and also play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Brazil - to name but a few - before making his way to America.

